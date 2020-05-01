I’ve been around enough to know that one hand washes the other, yet it still bothers me when they are using someone else’s soap. Some underhanded deals are sealed that benefit officials, their friends and/or relatives wrapped in a cause celeb or disguised as a social benefit.
It is disappointing when the public and even elected officials do not even recognize conflicts of interest. Public servants, elected, appointed or employed, have an obligation to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.
A while back during a city council debate over a zoning variance for a Waynesboro business, a council member objected to the proposal when he realized that parking facilitating the variance would include the street where his residence was located. The councilman continued to participate in the debate despite this conflict of interest. Sadly, no one on council or even the city attorney pointed out his obligation to recuse himself. It was patently unethical.
Now we have a candidate for council, Jim Wood, whose supporters believe he can argue for the sanctuary city movement. As a firearms instructor and manager of a gun store, this gent stands to benefit financially from any such vote. The irony is that he will be ethically obligated to recuse himself from any debate and will be disqualified to vote on any such measure. His candidacy is a red herring. The sorry part of this is that he and those who foisted his candidacy do not recognize that reality.
Daniel Sullivan
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.