On Dec. 18, 2019, the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the president.
America is unlike any other country in the world. Deep in our souls we believe in fairness and justice. In our political life, we profoundly believe in the Constitution because it codifies our values in a truly amazing system of government.
Whenever a malevolent group seeks to overturn our values or overthrow the Constitution, Americans rise up in righteous indignation and set things right.
The Democrats in Congress think that they had the final vote on their despicable articles of impeachment. They did not. The final vote on impeachment will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.
In the election that will be held in 10 months, I believe that voters across the country, including the voters in Waynesboro, will roar and a tidal wave of ballots will sweep away the Democrat majority in the House of Representatives and return President Donald Trump to the White House.
History will take note that Americans do not tolerate malevolent groups, such as the Democrats in Washington. Americans, with the power of their votes, will keep faith with the Founders who created this great and good nation.
Ken Adams
Chairman
Waynesboro Republican Committee
