I recently became a board member of The Arc of Augusta, which serves folks with developmental disabilities, also known as DD. The Arc offers a day support program so folks can socialize, learn skills, and go on outings into the community. The Arc has a mission of advocacy and education, along with providing direct services. The Arc, and programs like it, are all facing a crisis. A crisis that needs all of our attention and support.
A big issue in Virginia is the DD Waiver waitlist. Folks with a developmental disability can apply for a few different types of waivers. These waivers fund services, like day support, in-home supports, equipment, and residential placement. There are currently over 13,000 people on the waiver waitlist and that means that there are 13,000 people not getting the services they need to live their best lives. Another obstacle is the lack of providers. A person may have a DD waiver, but then they struggle finding a provider to serve them. Providers are paid a very low wage for a very physically and emotional job, so burn out rates are high. Day programs and support agencies are being closed because they can’t stay afloat and they deserve a higher reimbursement rate.
Another major issue for individuals and families is out of pocket costs. Right now if a family needs a wheelchair van for their handicapped family member, they have to pay upwards of $50,000 out of pocket. There is no funding or program currently available to help families with these types of necessary purchases.
For those with no first-hand experience, it may be hard to understand all that families’ face when someone has a developmental disability. Without services, care is left to the family. Parents often struggle with stress, isolation, and frustration. I have heard countless stories from parents, detailing how they haven’t been on a “date night” with their partner because someone has to be with their child 24-7. These families are often one-income families because one parent has to stay home to provide care for their child. This is why day support programs are so important; it gives caregivers time to catch up on the other house responsibilities, gives them a little bit of time to themselves and allows them to work.
The Daily Living Center, in the Food Lion shopping center, is closing this month. They have been serving elderly citizens with dementia, Alzheimers, and other diagnoses by providing them with a day program for socialization and entertainment.
You may have seen the recent front-page story from the News Leader detailing Valley CSB’s financial troubles, people getting laid off, and their Clubhouse (psycho-social day program) is set to close at the end of this month. In my full time job, I am a mental health provider and we hear “your client is doing so well that they don’t need your services anymore,” when in actuality our clients are doing well because of our services and without them, they will most likely eventually decompensate. While people with mental illness and/or developmental disabilities can live very successful lives, there is no “cure” and most people with either diagnosis will need services for the rest of their lives and those services change over their lifetime.
All of these programs serve the most vulnerable people in our community. These day programs are critical to people’s well being and without these programs, many people will not get the chance to get out of the house, leading to isolation and depression.
I am encouraging anyone reading this to support The Arc, other programs like it, and encourage your elected officials to end the waiver waitlist, to fully fund programs for people with developmental disabilities and mental health issues and to increase the reimbursement rate for providers so they can make a living. Educate yourself on what The Arc does and sign up to volunteer or get involved in some other way.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
