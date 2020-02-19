Regarding the front page article in The News Virginian on Feb. 15, 2020, stating Gov. Ralph Northam found $300 million.
There was no information as to why this huge amount of money was lost, let alone where it was “found."
Was it in a shoe box under somebody's bed?
The way this article was worded and the lack of information along with the immediate jump as to how this “found” money is going to be disbursed makes me wonder about the caretaker of our tax dollars and why isn't that person being investigated.
If there is an accounting mistake somewhere along the line for a few hundred dollars that would be pretty much understandable. However, $292.5 million dollars is not just some insignificant amount.
As citizens and taxpayers in the Commonwealth of Virginia, I think it is only fair that we are afforded a full explanation of this financial windfall, if indeed it is.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
