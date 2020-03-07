Seldom have I seen better articulated arguments on this page than today (Thursday, March 6).
Reading the “Preserve the Electoral College” from the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, is civics at its best, easily explained sensibly and without partisan rancor that our school children probably do not see much of these days. Judging from street interviews with our youngsters and arguments made by members of congress tells me that the left has tainted civics when it is taught and straight out lied to kids when it is not.
That column should be clipped, copied shared and disseminated widely to show people the truth about our founders wisdom and the folly of continued harping about the taint of slavery de-legitemizing today’s United States of America. The left wing of American politics is about to get clipped, hopefully close enough it can no longer fly, as the Democrat party stumbles along displaying all it’s appalling ideas and ideals ... yuck!
And allow me to rhetorically pat Marlene A Condon on the back for an especially good defense of nature in general and all its creatures so often characterized as nuisances. Again, a superior job of stating facts clearly without rancor or prejudice she made me smile at the memories of slapping bugs and wondering why the good Lord put them here. I knew it wasn’t just to annoy us but aside from nature shows their job description escapes me too.
Such a complex and diverse world needs more explanations such as these from an editor in Fredericksburg and a lady from Crozet and a tip of the hat to Mr. Derek Armstrong for managing to include such worthy editorials in our News Virginian.
God Bless America and President Donald Trump.
Bob Quinn
Crimora
