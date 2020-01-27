In these politically divided times liberals and conservatives agree that there is dignity in work and that through work we should be able to stand on our own two feet without government assistance.
Unfortunately, that’s increasingly becoming difficult for a growing number of Americans — a third of all working Americans are in the lower middle class —and without support for an increase in the minimum wage from Democrats, the economic divide will continue to grow.
According to Forbes, “In the 1950s, a typical CEO made 20 times the salary of his or her average worker. Last year, CEO pay at an S&P 500 Index firm soared to an average of 361 times more than the average rank-and-file worker.” And when adjusted for inflation, “CEO average pay has grown by more than 1000%.”
It’s not surprising, therefore, that some Walmart employees, not to mention teachers, police, and firefighters in many states that have Republican majority legislatures, qualify for federal food assistance.
In James 5:4, Jesus rebukes the wealthy landowners for not paying their workers and warns them that as a consequence for their greed, they will not find a place in heaven. It’s Jesus’ way of pointing out that wealth is created through the hard work of others.
Let’s face it, if we were a country that lived by New Testament values, we wouldn’t be talking about raising the minimum wage; instead American businesses would compensate their employees with a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.
David Colton
Waynesboro
