Regarding the column by Tracy Pyles in the Dec. 14, 2019, edition.
The title alone, “We must relearn working through differences” is a total joke. By using the word “forcefully,” it seems that his main objective here is to try to convince people that both the Augusta County citizens that attended the meeting where the County Board of Supervisors agreed to becoming a sanctuary county as far as the Second Amendment is concerned and Waynesboro’s City Council meeting of Dec. 9, 2019 were unruly mob scenes.
My wife and I where among the many attendees of the Waynesboro City Council Meeting. I will tell you that everyone that spoke did it in a respectful manner on both sides of this issue. There was applause given after each citizen’s speech, displaying an almost unanimous opinion leaning toward making Waynesboro a sanctuary city regarding our Second Amendment rights.
He goes on to state about some “unhelpful mentioning of Jennifer Lewis.” That is out and out bull. I was at that entire council meeting and heard no such comment. Just to be on the safe side, I listened to the meeting on the internet. The name “Jennifer Lewis” was never mentioned by anyone speaking.
In his article he rambles on and on about everything from Ms. Lewis being a cat rescuer to everything from the Boston Tea Party to the Viet Nam War and throwing in the race card to boot, and used songs by Booker T and Bruce Springsteen as criteria.
To get back to the basics, I ask what do most of Mr. Pyles comments in this column have to do with our right to bear arms in the first place? For someone supposedly so educated and experienced, this guy is so far out there it is pathetic.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
