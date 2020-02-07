President Donald Trump presented to the American people one of the best speech’s I have heard in a very long time. He presented facts on how our country is thriving and getting better each day.
Despite the efforts of the left, President Trump has accomplished many of his campaign promises while having to put up with lies and an impeachment procedure based on nothing but a political ploy to unfairly discredit him because the Democrats still cannot admit to themselves that he won in 2016 and will win again in 2020.
At the conclusion of his State of the Union speech, Nancy Pelosi, in all her glory, demonstrated her hate in an unpatriotic, disgraceful manner by tearing up her copy of said speech.
There is no excuse for this type of behavior, especially from a high ranking member of Congress.
This shows how low the Democrat party has stooped to. Their only concern is themselves. They show no concern for our country or the well-being of our citizens. They want it their way or no way!
We must put a stop to such disgusting mannerism and their socialist agenda.
The best way to accomplish this goal is to vote Republican in each and every election.
It is imperative to take our country back by using your constitutional right to go to the poles and show your support for the good of our people.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
