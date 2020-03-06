Leonard Pitts, as usual, has nothing better to do than criticize our great president with nothing but fabricated bull in his column on March 3.
This time it's his misinformation about what is being done to combat and eradicate the coronavirus threat. He has all but blamed this sickness on President Donald Trump.
I guess he hasn't watched the news or read the newspaper lately and saw that before any deaths where recorded in this country due to said virus, President Trump allocated $2.5 billion dollars to the cause.
I would call that a much better response than what Pitts' hero, President Barack Obama did, who sat on his butt at the start of the Swine Flu mess and did nothing until 1,000 people died here in the U.S. When he finally did something it was throwing $1 billion dollars at said flu.
As it stands now, another $8 billion has been allocated just recently.
Of coarse Pitts, like all the other left wing, liberal, bias Trump haters would rather fill the newspapers with insults and untrue remarks instead of having anything good to say.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
