Many wonder how a Christian can support and vote for President Donald Trump in this year’s election.
As a Christian, I have become weary of President Trump’s rhetoric. I do wish he was more like Vice President Mike Pence. When I voted for Trump in 2016, I knew he was abrasive and even insulting to his opponents. His behavior has been exactly what we all thought it would be.
Will I vote for President Trump this fall? Yes — with no hesitation! It is his policies that give me confidence that I am voting for the right candidate.
As a Christian, I believe abortion is wrong, and I cannot vote for any Democrat who wants to continue this policy. How can any political party say they are for justice and equal rights and yet be a part of 60 million abortions since 1973?
I believe God meant what he said in Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless my people and curse those who curse my people.”
President Trump has been the strongest president since President Ronald Reagan in his support of Israel.
No, I’m not a fan of President Trump as a person; but God has used flawed leaders in the past. King David, who had an affair and even killed Bathsheba’s husband, was still in God’s Word — a man after God’s own heart.
My support and vote for President Trump is not because I like him, but it’s his policies that give our country the best chance.
Stephen Campbell
Fishersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.