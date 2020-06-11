I own a business in Waynesboro and would like to give a shoutout to our great Waynesboro police force, the August County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. In this time of uncertainty with fear running rampant for action in other states, our men and women are being pulled in every direction trying to keep the peace during these protests.
Our officers are answering calls as usual and having to observe protests that don’t even pertain to our great city. We have an amazing group of men and women that do their absolute best to keep the peace in our city. They continue to support the citizens of our communities.
We, as a city of mixed races, continue to support that all lives matter. I feel that our officers go above and beyond the normal job description to provide the safety everyone deserves. Our city/towns do not have a problem of police brutality as far as I can tell.
I would just like to take the time to honor our men and women of the Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their dedication to keep our city/counties safe.
Here’s a shoutout to our men and women keeping us safe. Thank you all so much for keeping us safe. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. I appreciate each and every member of our police force.
Donna Abshire
Waynesboro
