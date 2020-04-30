After the stock market crash of 1929, President Herbert Hoover left it to the private sector to work it out and by the end of his term unemployment was at 25%. Concerned the same thing could happen as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, Democrats want to do what FDR did. They’re proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure package to quickly get Americans back to work. The only thing standing in their way is Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party.
McConnell said, “Where are we going to get the money to pay for this?” and Nancy Pelosi replied, “The same place we got the money for your $1.5 trillion tax cut for the wealthy elite.” Like the tax cut for the rich, it will add to the deficit. However, if it lowers unemployment it will raise tax revenues to pay down that debt.
We have a choice. As we come out of this crisis the economy can struggle and unemployment will remain high or we can jump start the economy with a surge of spending benefiting the nation and individuals. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin agrees with the Democrats and has so far convinced Trump it’s a good idea. Of course, Trump is willy-nilly on issues, so he might change his mind if Sean Hannity tells him to.
If you’re concerned about your continued employment, call our legislator Ben Cline and tell him to support the infrastructure legislation. And if he doesn’t, let’s vote him out of office.
David Colton
Waynesboro
