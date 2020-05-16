Words really matter.
I had the opportunity to speak at length with Terry Short, Kanise Marshall and Marcia Geiger about their prospective visions for the City of Waynesboro, and while many topics were covered three words I did not hear were “conservative," ” liberal” or “agenda.”
That is not the case with other candidates.
Waynesboro is a quaint community, but it needs leadership with a greater capacity than those who rally around division.
Terry, Kanise and Marcia love the City of Waynesboro. They love it enough to make informed decisions that will support and grow our city. They love it enough to critically think about issues rather than promote “fear-based- reaction-of-the-day” mentality. They love the city enough to use words like “unity,” “progress” and “forward,” and are brave enough to stand up for what makes our city unique and viable rather than cater to the distortions of the incendiary.
I am not interested in going backwards. I consider myself a survivor of the one issue, do-nothing, whistle in the dark Cretans of city councils past. As we face difficult decisions about who we are and what we want as a community let’s consider folks who will want to represent us all, understanding that together we are better.
Vote for Terry Short, Kanise Marshall, and Marcia Geiger for Waynesboro City Council.
Adrienne Young
Waynesboro
