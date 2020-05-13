I am so excited to support and vote for Kanise Marshall for City Council to represent Ward A. Just a reminder, you don’t need to live in a certain ward to vote, everyone in the city votes for everyone on the ballot. School board elections are also this year, but none of those races are contested.
Kanise and her husband have made Waynesboro their home; her husband grew up here and knew it was great place to raise their daughter. One main reason Kanise decided to run for City Council is her daughter and wanting the best opportunities for all children of Waynesboro. Kanise saw that some of our schools are struggling and there was a lack of afterschool programs and things to do for kids. Kanise felt it was important to show her daughter that when you see a problem, it’s your responsibility to get involved. Kanise promises to work closely with the School Board and will be a strong advocate for education and teachers when elected.
Kanise has her MBA with a focus in Risk Management. She has great plans for our city that are realistic and has ways to implement her ideas. She is not just talking the talk, she’s got the knowledge and concepts to back it up! She knows that smart, strategic growth is sustainable and the smartest path for the longevity of Waynesboro.
She is dedicated to hearing from constituents and is an approachable candidate. She has hosted virtual town hall meetings and has creatively campaigned during a pandemic. She’s out in the community delivering meals, volunteering, and showing up at AMC to thank our healthcare workers and support staff.
Ward A should be represented by someone who has fresh new ideas and doesn’t come with the baggage and out dated advisement of previous city councilors and Mayors. Kanise is eager to keep moving our city forward, bringing industry, small businesses, and good jobs to Waynesboro. Kanise has the education and background that makes her perfect for this job.
Make sure you make your voice heard. Local elections often have the lowest turnout, sometimes as low as 3%. So if you want to see the progress in Waynesboro continue, please make sure you vote for Kanise Marshall. Local elections affect our day-to-day lives greatly; don’t let 3% of the city decide our future. Our Registrar’s Office and elected officials are encouraging folks to vote via absentee ballot, please contact our Registrar, Lisa Jeffers, for more information at (540) 942-6620.
You’ll hear a lot of promises from candidates. Some are promising to lower taxes but then also complain about the low pay for our teachers and police officers. Some are promising to make us a Second Amendment sanctuary city, demonstrating their lack of understanding how the Constitution works. More importantly, we are seeing that some candidates will say whatever their base wants to hear, whether it’s factual or not. We need leaders who will be honest, know their role versus what our State representatives do and know that they should not make promises that they literally cannot keep. We need strong leaders who will not get caught up in partisan politics and will instead stay focused on their jobs of fighting for Waynesboro, working with Richmond, and listening to all constituents, not just those who agree with them.
Please join me in voting for Kanise Marshall for City Council!
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
