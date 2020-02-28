On March 3, Virginians will go to the polls and vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary for the nominee to go up against the president in November.
In Virginia, we have open primaries so you can vote on March 3, regardless of party affiliation. If you are a Republican who has been disappointed in where your party is heading, you can vote in the Democratic primary (we also welcome you to join our party if you’d like!). If you are an Independent and feel like you want to raise your voice in what options you’ll have in November, come out and vote on March 3. Every Democrat should use this opportunity to vote for the person they believe can beat the president in the fall.
Voting is the most important duty and responsibility we have to our country and to the generations that came before us and will come after us. With this responsibility, we must research candidates and the issues so we can make an informed decision. As my high school government teacher taught me, “If you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain.”
See you at the polls on March 3.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
