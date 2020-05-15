I’ve read, with interest, your articles about the council candidates and all the support letters.
Unfortunately, I find little substance about what each would do about things that will materially impact the voters’ daily lives. They are all for the “apple pie” issues — reduce waste, get the local economy moving, etc., but almost no specifics about what to do, or how to accomplish, whatever they propose.
This election should not be a popularity contest but a discussion of issues that directly impact the daily lives of the voters. Examples of things that would directly impact the voters: What would they do to improve safety at Rosser and 13th where the traffic light was removed? Would they support spacing the real-estate/personal property tax/rain tax over six equal payments billed with the utility bills thus reducing the impact of twolarge payments on the tax-payer? Would they support a temporary 10% reduction in total city employee compensation (highest paid most reduction, lowest paid and first responders no reduction)? How about equipping police cars with the traffic light pre-emption system like all the other emergency vehicles in the city to preclude lawsuits from police/civilian collisions at intersections? Would they support an ordinance that requires council approval of all traffic flow modifications [speed limits, lane modifications, stop sign changes and etc] that are expected to last greater than 30 days? Would they support an independent and detailed look on why the water/sewer rates are so high? Do they support the plan to bring the “greenway” trail up and down the steep 14th street hill? Would they support budgeting [when conditions allow] money to maintain/repair the alleys?
This is just part of my personal list and I’m sure others have theirs.
Let us get answers and make this election a little less like an election for the prom queen.
John S. R. Lawrence
Waynesboro
