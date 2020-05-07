With the City of Waynesboro elections fast approaching, I write in support of Kanise Marshall for city council. I have known Kanise as a colleague and friend since 2008 when we worked for the same company. I am also an educator in Waynesboro and know the importance of a council that can act for the greater good.
Kanise always had a heart for the people of Waynesboro and the community as a whole. She has been here long enough to appreciate it but to also not be jaded by the shortcomings of small town America. Things are not always easy but I know that Kanise will be able to navigate those issues and make strides toward long-term goals.
As a parent and educator, we need a leader who will stand up for education. Someone who can look outside the box and find funding for what is an absolute necessity — a great education in high quality schools, the best educators around, for every student regardless of background. Our diversity is a strong asset to the Waynesboro community. Kanise understands that and will advocate for those people who are often unseen and underrepresented.
Our struggling neighborhoods need her. Our schools and families need her. We need her investment and heart brought to the council to help them continue moving forward.
Matt Bailey
Waynesboro
