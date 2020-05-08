I have owned businesses and property here in Waynesboro for a long time, and over that time I can’t think of a councilman that has been more responsive and honest than Terry Short. Even when the answers aren’t what I hoped to hear, it has been clear to me that Terry puts in the time and energy to get the facts, explores options, and then honestly explains them. We need that level of honesty and hard work if we’re going to successfully recover from this health emergency. Waynesboro needs Terry Short on city council, now more than ever.
I supported Terry before, and I’m supporting him again because he bases his opinions on facts, not on a personal bias. There are big decisions to make in Waynesboro in the next few months, and these decisions could impact your life for up to the next 30 years. I encourage everyone to vote for Terry Short Jr. for Waynesboro City Council on May 19.
Tim Spears
Waynesboro
