Believe in Terry Short because Terry Short believes in Waynesboro.
I have known Terry Short Jr. for over 15 years. I know Terry as a very thorough and optimistic man who does his homework, viewing every task as a challenge that can accomplished.
I admire Terry as the founder and president of the Waynesboro Arts & Culture Initiative, providing thousands of dollars of investment into our children and the future of Waynesboro.
Terry ran for city council seeing a lack of planning in Waynesboro and he wanted to put our city on a track to become stronger, more efficient and more competitive.
Terry has worked tirelessly to achieve so much for our town.
» Terry has built upon our city’s comprehensive plan, encouraging businesses and people to come to Waynesboro.
» Terry drove a movement to take a high school that was falling down (literally) and is now under construction to be a leading education center.
» Terry has worked to retain our career fire and safety officers, instead of them becoming trained at our expense and moving on.
» Terry’s leadership has been part of an Administration that stopped the Waynesboro City Council from kicking the proverbial can of problems down the road.
Terry believes in all of the articles and amendments in our U.S. Constitution and has taken a solemn oath to uphold them. This includes our Second Amendment rights.
Waynesboro needs Terry Short.
Vote Terry Short Jr. for Waynesboro City Council on May 19.
Kevin Chisnell
Waynesboro
