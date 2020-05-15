I’m sure most of us remember the recession that began in 2007. With Bruce being elected to city council in 2008, he and the rest of council and the city were forced to do more with less which meant implementing cuts in the budget and at the same time continue to give the level of service expected and deserved by the citizens of Waynesboro.
The city has since moved forward to become more financially stable. As an example, the general fund increase of over $12,000,000 since 2008 was funded primarily through growth and economic development instead of raising our taxes as we have seen recently.
With the current COVID-19 crisis we have some very trying times coming up! It will be very important to hit the ground running and one of the ways to do this is to re-elect Bruce Allen to city council. With Bruce’s many years of service including vice-mayor and six years as mayor he has the knowledge and experience to help guide our council and city through these trying times.
As a small business owner and very concerned citizen of our beautiful city I feel Bruce is the most logical choice this coming May 19.
Phil Klann
Waynesboro
