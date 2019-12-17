Congratulations and thank you to the Waynesboro Police Department for its many arrests of drug dealers this past week.
We have a serious problem that takes a lot of effort on behalf of law enforcement to do all they can to eliminate this curse upon our law-abiding citizens.
Our police department continues to take this task on diligently, which in many cases is a dangerous mission as these corrupt and low-life criminals continue to try and push their garbage on our citizens, showing no regards for human life.
The police can do only so much with the resources afforded them due to budget restraints.
We, as good citizens, really need to get involved to do what we can to aid in this crucial operation to rid our community of this evil and deadly situation.
If you suspect any illegal actions please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or go online at ReportADrugDealer.com and fill out the form.
We, as good citizens, keeping a watchful eye on our individual neighborhoods can make a huge difference on the war against drugs.
Your help will not go unnoticed and will be greatly appreciated.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
