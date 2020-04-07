There have been many thank yous given out to people, groups and companies for their help in many different aspects regarding this horrible invisible enemy we are fighting each and every day.
We also must keep in mind the timeless dedication and effort of all our public safety personnel.
One example is our police department. We all know that being a police officer is dangerous profession during normal times. However, a huge added measure to said danger is this virus.
Many instances require an Officer to approach an individual or individuals for a multitude of reasons.
Just asking for info regarding a minor traffic incident can prove in itself to be a danger to said officer in the event that the person or persons the officer is questioning is infected. This desease could unknowingly be passed on to that officer.
I would like to thank all our police officers and all other public safety personnel for their continued dedication to their profession and all our citizens.
God bless each and everyone of you and please stay safe and healthy.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.