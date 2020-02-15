As a parent of children who have attended Waynesboro public schools since 2003, I was gratified to read in the Feb. 9 edition of the paper that the three current school board members whose terms run out this summer have decided to go for re-election.
Chairperson Rick Wheeler, Vice-Chair Diana Williams and Member Erika Smith have exceptionally served the students of Waynesboro for the past few years and should continue their excellent leadership. They are all past or present parents of Waynesboro students, as well, and work hard to keep all our kids safe, strong and supported.
While most people in Waynesboro probably only see the on-going improvements to Waynesboro High School as the barometer for the current school board's success, there are many more indications that we have the right people working with Superintendent Jeff Cassell. Our students' test scores have improved leading to all of the schools being SOL accredited; there are new programs at Waynesboro High School for career and technical education; there is an improved working relationship with City Council; and teachers have not been forgotten with past and future pay raises likely.
In fact, at the Feb. 11 school board meeting, Dr. Cassell included in his budget presentation possible teacher pay raises for the next few years and the restoring of several critical staff positions that had to be eliminated in past, leaner budgets.
This is an exciting time for our students! In just three months, we'll see the WHS Class of 2020 walking across the stage at graduation and sharing their success. Because of leaders like Mr. Wheeler, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Smith and their school board colleagues, Debra Freeman-Belle and Kathe Maneval, future students will continue to thrive in Waynesboro.
Brian Edwards
Waynesboro
