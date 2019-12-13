In March of 2018, I wrote to the city of Waynesboro about the proposed removal of Japanese Knotweed along the riverwalk. I pointed out how: JK has superbly performed erosion control, it feeds numerous kinds of pollinators (that are losing ground in today’s world) when it blooms, and it provides wonderful cover and nesting sites for numerous species of birds and the insects (I’m not talking about leaf-eating insects) that feed them which is why many birders walk the trail.
But alas! My efforts were in vain; most of the plants are gone, likely from herbicide application. Also gone are the benefits to wildlife, taxpayer dollars that could have been spent on something more sensible, and the beauty these plants provided.
The only reason the knotweed was destroyed is because of the invasive-plant movement in which alien plants are reviled, regardless of their usefulness to wildlife in our overbuilt environment. Keep your eyes on this area. It’ll be a long, long time until it looks good again and provides for wildlife, all thanks to a complete misunderstanding regarding these plants.
First, there’s the misrepresentation of reality. The claim that “invasive” plants pushed out native plants is untrue. Areas currently filled with alien plants (for example: along roadways, hiking trails into national forestland, river trails, and in urban/suburban parkland) were originally devoid of plants due to disturbance by man or weather.
Second, people have been fooled into thinking the increased use of pesticides to get rid of so-called invasive plants are less harmful than plants providing habitat! But poisons can never be harmless, and disappearing wildlife needs habitat now, not tomorrow.
I hope you’ll let your government representatives know how foolish, wasteful, and dangerous their war on supposedly invasive plants truly is.
Marlene A Condon
Crozet
I agree with you 100%. This is beauracrcy run amok. Zero common sense decision. What next? Are they going to kill all the Japanese Maples? I have an Asian Dogwood they might be interested in. Once they kill off all the Asian invasive species, perhaps they can tackle dandelions next. No need to be racist after all. European plants are just as invasive as Asian. (goodbye beloved tea roses) I volunteer my yard to be sprayed first at taxpayer expense. Once the dandelion menace is under control, then we can march of D.C. to deal with all of those Japanese cherry trees that scourge the area with pollen each spring.
