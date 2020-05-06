I am a Waynesboro High School student. I am concerned about the closure of the city pool.
I have been going to the pool my whole life, so it is an understatement to say that it is very important to me, and I know it is important to other Waynesboro residents.
The main reason for this closure is the fear of the spread of Covid-19, however, the pool is one of the last places you will contract the virus. It is treated with chlorine, a disinfectant that kills coronaviruses. There are also no doors to enter the pool, plenty of space to social distance, and chlorine water everywhere. We can spread the deck chairs far apart and sanitize the bathrooms frequently, limit the number of people allowed in, close the concession stand, and designate an hour for high-risk people.
It is premature to cancel now. The virus situation is changing rapidly; we could wait until late June or July to make a decision. If the pool stays closed, people will just flock to the lake, the rivers, and the ocean, leading to more overcrowding and closures. The South River will become packed with people trying to escape the summer heat. We need the pool open. We need it for high school jobs, for exercise, and for money for our city.
The decision to close it was made too soon, and I think I speak for my fellow Waynesboro residents when I say, we need the pool open!
Kate Harman
Waynesboro
