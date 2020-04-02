Although I am currently a resident of Nelson County, I lived and worked in Waynesboro for many years prior to moving. I continue to hold a warm spot in my heart for Waynesboro and try to keep abreast of what is going on in the city. It’s my hope that Waynesboro will be able to weather the difficult times it will likely experience as a result of the effects of the coronavirus. The city will need resolute and competent leadership to steer it through the rough waters in the months ahead.
Consequently I want to give a shout out to the voters in Waynesboro on behalf of my friend Bruce Allen who is seeking re-election to Waynesboro City Council for a fourth term. It was my privilege to work alongside then Mayor Allen for the four years I served on council. As such I had the opportunity to observe first hand his steady leadership and the effective way he worked with the city manager and others in the administration for the betterment of the citizens of Waynesboro.
I can also attest to the fact he is always a straight shooter, an attribute all too often lacking in elected officials. Having served on city council for 12 years, Bruce has the ability to assess citizen needs while at the same time carefully weighing the cost of the services the local government provides. The welfare of the citizens of Waynesboro continues to be uppermost in his mind and his conservative approach to issues will help the city and its people hereafter upon his reelection to city council.
The voters of Waynesboro cannot go wrong in voting for Bruce Allen in the election set for May 5. Despite the concerns facing all of us please find the time to cast your vote for Bruce Allen.
Pete Marks
Nellysford
