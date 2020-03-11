Last week I had the opportunity to visit the Waynesboro First Aid Crew. Our Crew is a non-profit organization, funded by billing insurance, donations and some funds from the city. Our Crew is a private entity providing a public service; they are not city employees, like the police and fire department staff are.
Our Crew is staffed with two crews of two people, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They consist of paid staff and volunteers. They respond to between 4,500 and 5,000 calls a year. They can bill for transporting those with insurance to the hospital but end up responding to many situations that they cannot bill for but still want to provide help to the people who need it so they end up taking a loss on some calls.
This is a life-saving service that we should all support now so it’s there for us when we need it. How can we all help support the First Aid Crew?
» Donate money: They need your donations and help in organizing and getting the word out about fundraisers. Did you know a fully stocked ambulance is around $300,000? Consider donating your appreciated stock, you can write off the full value and avoid capital gains.
» Become a volunteer: You can become trained, certified, and insured to be an EMS provider and ride along on calls with the Crew. However, not everyone is cut out for that work, so you can volunteer in other ways. Could you spare a few hours once a month to file, help with grant writing, do some landscaping, help with social media, advertising, and marketing?
» Join the auxiliary: The local Auxiliary is a group of volunteers who support all of our first responders with meals during storms or long hours. They help with fundraising and organize celebrations for the staff and volunteers.
When I asked what their top wishes are, The Crew answered that they would love for people in the community to start a foundation to help raise money for them. They need infrastructure upgrades to their phones, computers, and money to fix problems before they become bigger and more expensive to solve. They want the community to know more about them and the amazing work they do and think it would be great for schools to offer an EMS curriculum to get the next generation excited about serving their community in a field that is only going to grow.
I hope everyone reading this will think about how they can support our First Aid Crew. Recent research shows that volunteering is good for your mental health but it’s also a tax write off!
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
