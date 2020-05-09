I’d like to express my strong support of Marcia Geiger for Waynesboro City Council Ward B and would encourage other voters to do the same.
Marcia has been a neighbor of mine for the better part of 25 years. She has always been involved and interested in a diversity of community issues of importance as an advocate or volunteer. She is thoughtful, measured and articulate in her approach to any issue. She is an excellent listener, flexible and is not beholden to any particular political agenda or position.
If there ever was a time when the City of Waynesboro needs intelligent and fully-engaged leaders it is now. Candidates promoting narrow-minded conservative or liberal agendas touting positions on the typical polarizing issues that pervade our elections (taxes, guns, etc) represent the same old divisive politics that hinders positive change or constructive solutions.
We need open-minded, bright leaders like Marcia Geiger who are willing to compromise, adapt and solve problems for all the citizens of Waynesboro.
John Hoover
Waynesboro
