Dear Mr. McDonald:
First, in the southern way, may I say, bless your heart, you interesting soul.
I realize from reading many of your letters, you are proud to be a small-minded bigot. I am not calling you names, but stating the obvious.
You pick on The News Virginian for printing things you don't agree with. It says the editorials don't represent the paper and are offered to share different opinions. You clearly would like to control the editorial page to only print things you believe. This is a small-minded person.
When you pick on someone because of their name, question their credentials without any knowledge or reason and belittle their thoughts, it is bigotry.
This country is and was built by immigrants. The president you bless at the end of every letter, well, his grandfather was from Germany and the president's wife's maiden name would evoke your "I can't pronounce it" reaction.
How can you question that the people on the bottom economically are getting short-changed in America today? How does where the author's (Suresh Naidu) parents come from have anything to do with that? I don't think I will change your mind about anything.
I hope strongly that people will think about being decent human beings and how they feel about and treat other people.
Barry Schmidt
Afton
