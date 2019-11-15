As a Libertarian I cherish freedom, more than most others in my “circle.” Therefore, I understand the crucial role of a free press & diverse speech.
I also have a keen sense of humor. Others tell me it is amusingly dry. I readily appreciate sarcastic humor as a tool to address hypocrisy.
However, as a born-again Christian, I strive to balance my thinking and speech so that I may speak truth without spewing harm. While imperfect, I try to use these four filters before I speak: Is it true?, is it kind?, is it necessary? and is it clear?
The Nov. 13 editorial cartoon failed on three of the four communication guidelines I use. What it makes clear is that the cartoonist has a huge and unfortunately uninformed bias against Christianity. So that is why I wrote this letter to the editor.
Was the intention of the cartoonist and The News Virginian to amuse/inform or ridicule?
Perhaps I need to be numbered among a so-called basket of deplorables.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.