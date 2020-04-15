Was anybody else surprised to open Sunday’s (April 5) News Virginian to see a photo of someone identified as Kira Johnson, our city’s associate planner, riding a bike along a road that the rest of Waynesboro’s citizenry is forbidden from using?
Johnson is pictured “on the access road to the future Sunset Park,” according to the caption, in a story exhorting us all to get outside and ride bikes as an OK way to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The photo is credited to Randall K. Wolf, a local cycling advocate and former candidate for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.
The “future Sunset Park” is Waynesboro’s long-promised but yet-to-be-delivered jewel overlooking the city. Years ago, the city made plans to reclaim the site of its former landfill to build a public-access recreational area. According to the city government website, those plans are moving forward.
In the meantime, however, the gated access road the rider is on remains off-limits to the general public. That just seems unfair. Worse, in a story extolling the region’s bicycling virtues and offering information on how beginning riders can find suitable routes, there is no mention of Sunset Park, other than the photo.
This brings to mind two points. One, The News Virginian missed a prime opportunity to inform the public of the planned park’s status — and many of us have been wondering, because we’d love to see Sunset Park come to fruition.
Second, if the access road to the undeveloped site is OK and safe for city employees or privileged groups to use, then it should also be open to the people who pay those employees’ salaries.
Jennifer and Ron McManamay
Waynesboro
