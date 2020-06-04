As the residents of Virginia continue to suffer from the impact of the COVID-19 virus, many of us wonder why our representative, Ben Cline, voted against the Heroes Act, which would provide much needed federal funds, especially to our neediest citizens during this devastating time.
Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, has been quoted as saying the Heroes Act is simply a “socialist wishlist.” If this bill is not to Cline’s (or other Republicans’) liking, they could offer an alternative to this bill rather than to criticize a cry for help.
As a member of Virginia Organizing, I am proud to have helped gather signatures of support for our Relief for All Virginians letter (https://virginia-organizing.org/relief-for-all-virginians/) directed to our Congressional representatives asking for increased federal assistance during this pandemic. As a result, we obtained signatures from 140 current and former public offiicals across the Commonwealth, including 22 from the Shenandoah Valley.
Connie Wright-Zink
Middlebrook
