The Nov. 3 General Election will be a national referendum of historic importance. The outcome of the election may determine the direction of America for many years to come.
In 2008 President Obama promised to radically transform the United States. During the last 12 years, transformation supporters have worked tirelessly to achieve that goal. In 2016, President Donald Trump promised to make America great again. During the last four years, patriotic supporters have rallied to defend the Constitution and the values that made the Nation great and good.
The conflict between the goals of a transformed America and a great America could not be sharper. Skirmishes have been fought in the media, on university campuses and in local elections. On Nov. 3 the people will decide which goal shall prevail.
The Waynesboro Republican Committee will work creatively and hard to convince the voters of Waynesboro to support the cause of keeping America great. We are looking for men and women who share our vision and have the courage to fight for what the Founders created. If that is you, join us. You can find us at WaynesboroRepublicans.com.
Ken Adams, Chairman
Waynesboro Republican Committee
