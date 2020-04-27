I am writing in support of electing Lana Williams for Waynesboro City Council. I have known Lana personally for many years and can attest to the fact that not only is she actively involved in Waynesboro’s civic events, she also understands how our city government works and can best be utilized to meet the needs of its citizens.
I taught Lana’s sons at Wenonah Elementary School and was the beneficiary of her gracious support as a parent in the classroom and for issues involving education being handled by the school board and city council. Lana attended meetings for both and understands the importance of making sure our schools continue to receive appropriate funding and excellent staffing.
As a former business owner, Lana knows that Waynesboro’s economy is based on our businesses, and she will work hard to make sure our local stores and other businesses are supported with the attention they deserve to maintain their livelihoods.
Lana will be a strong advocate for Ward A, where she lives, is well-known and actively takes part in relating well to the neighbors and businesses.
Another interest of Lana’s is supporting our emergency services and enhancing our public safety. Lana is a proactive thinker and thinks “outside the box” creatively and with thoughtful ideas.
It is with these thoughts in mind that I highly recommend Lana Williams as the choice for Ward A in Waynesboro City Council. Her integrity and love for our city makes her the ideal candidate.
Sylvia D. Almarode
Waynesboro
