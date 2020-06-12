I wanted to know if the City of Waynebsoro would be willing to give parents and grandparents a break on their water bills due to the COVID-19 virus and the park pool being closed?
I can’t go to the lake and my two grandchildren want to cool off when they are playing outside. A break on the useage over our normal amount would mean a lot to those of us on a fixed income.
Jo Anne McMillan
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.