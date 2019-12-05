Once again, Andy Schmookler (11/29/19) reveals his "never Trumper" colors in "A test for Americans."
He says the reaction of Americans to the Democrat impeachment hearings will tell us something "of great importance about the nation's political health." But when a column such as his is widely printed for the consumption of Americans, and contains blatantly one-sided opinions on politics — not facts — then I have to say Schmookler is contributing to the steep decline in the country's "political health."
Any of his hyperbole-ridden rants about President Donald Trump must be equally applied to the Adam Schiffs of the world, and to the Democrat actors who manufactured "evidence" of Trump "collusion" with Russia (anyone remember Fusion GPS and the Hillary-bought "Steele Dossier"?), then illegally used that manufactured evidence to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.
And those who "colluded" in this way belonged to some of the most powerful people and organizations on the planet: starting with ranking officials in the FBI, CIA, and DOJ.
If this wasn't conspiracy to meddle in a presidential election campaign, then I'd like to know what it was. The talk about "utter dishonesty," a charge leveled at Trump, has already been proven to apply equally to the Democrat side.
Schmookler should be examining his own motives, morality and level of intellectual honesty before continuing his attacks on a legally-elected president. Even if he despises that president, which he so obviously does, it should be his main job to present unbiased facts to the public, not extreme and biased opinions.
By presenting his biased opinion as factual, Schmookler reveals himself as a problem and a symptom of poor "political health" in our country. I found his column disgusting in the extreme.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
