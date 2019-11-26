Visiting Mom in Waynesboro, I checked the newspaper to see what's shakin in this neck of the woods. I read with interest the column by Mark Wingfield, "Being thankful begins with thanking God." From the first line ("Since every person is born with an innate awareness of God's existence and a God-given knowledge of right and wrong ... "), I knew I was in for a serious dose of BS.
At least you guys ran this on the opinion page, because what a load of crap this column is. But with a limit of 350 words, I have nowhere near enough space to talk about every ridiculous point Mr. Wingfield makes. Suffice it to say, I am indeed thankful for many things in my life. But I find it ludicrous that anyone actually believes, as Wingfield clearly does, that "If it is good, it is from God."
Complete hogwash, but what's especially maddening is that Winfield says it all like it's fact. Even more aggravating, scores of lemmings believe every word he writes — just like the gazillion other God-loving but otherwise normal fellow humans out there.
I'm just glad I still have a mind of my own, so I can tell reality from fantasy.
Mark Herberger
Ione, CA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.