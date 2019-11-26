We just want to take a moment to applaud The News Virginian for its improvement as a community newspaper! The stories recently have been extremely interesting and well-done. As an example, the paper did an outstanding job highlighting Veteran's Day.
The coverage of sports has also improved tremendously, from high schools to UVa to Virginia Tech.
Everything about the paper seems to have improved and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been a part its transformation into a paper that we look forward to getting and reading each day. Your efforts have been noticed!
Andrew and Andi Shifflett
Waynesboro
