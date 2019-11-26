We just want to take a moment to applaud The News Virginian for its improvement as a community newspaper! The stories recently have been extremely interesting and well-done. As an example, the paper did an outstanding job highlighting Veteran's Day.

The coverage of sports has also improved tremendously, from high schools to UVa to Virginia Tech.

Everything about the paper seems to have improved and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been a part its transformation into a paper that we look forward to getting and reading each day. Your efforts have been noticed!

Andrew and Andi Shifflett

Waynesboro

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.