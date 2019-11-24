Everyone has a different story.
As a society, we approach those people with preconceived notions but it does not represent the entire group. How can we get those stories to be heard, so that we can break these social stigmas regarding homelessness? It’s also not one person who is homeless, but a whole group which says as an area we may be doing something wrong to possibly contribute to this problem.
I found it interesting that Debra Freeman-Belle, executive director of WARM, had to clarify that this was a solution and not simply a band-aid. It’s as if people are reading this article and thinking, “Well it won’t solve the problem." But why does it matter if it didn’t. The fact that good people are trying to do the right thing should count for something. There’s no harm in failure, only in abstaining.
In conclusion, this is what community is all about; making personal connections and seeing for yourself what people are going through, and then discovering ways to support them.
We live in a society where there is a disconnect from our own personal lives and what everyone else is going through. Why don’t we grab a front seat and get ours hands dirty to do something about it? I am proud of this community who is willing to do so much to support and help individuals. Let’s continue to educate society about the actual circumstances regarding homelessness, and never stop progressing on improving these efforts.
Janelle Harris
Waynesboro
