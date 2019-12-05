Ben Cline, like most Republicans, cannot defend what President Donald Trump has done so you have to go after the proceedings.
But even these complaints have little merit. The hearings have been made public, Trump refuses to allow his lawyers to appear when invited, and there does not seem to be any credible witnesses to deny the allegations under oath.
I see that you do not deny that there was a “quid pro quo” since the evidence is overwhelming. Bribery, and then obstructing the factfinding efforts, are grounds for impeachment whether you like it or not.
I do appreciate the fact that you did not stoop to false narratives, like many of your desperate Republican colleagues, about how Ukraine interfered in our election rather than Russia.
Francine Johnston
Waynesboro
