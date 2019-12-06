Monday evening is a very important Waynesboro City Council meeting when it comes to our Second Amendment right.
That right being “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Augusta Board of Supervisors has approved and declared Augusta County a sanctuary county regarding the above mentioned Constitutional right. This made Augusta County the 41st county in Virginia to join this movement.
I urge any and all citizens of Waynesboro to attend this meeting, and if you would choose to, speak up in the citizen comment period of said meeting, showing your support for this action by declaring Waynesboro a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
Passing a law that infringes on our rights as per the Constitution is an illegal action and “we the people” will not stand for such unconstitutional actions.
This meeting starts at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in the council chambers at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 West Main Street, Waynesboro.
If you wish to speak please fill out the sign up sheet as you enter the chambers.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
