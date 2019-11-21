Temperatures last week in our area dropped to below freezing. This weekend brought ice, rain and wind chills that made being outside not just uncomfortable but extremely dangerous, all this just two months into autumn with experts forecasting a brutal winter with more freezing temperatures, not just at night but all day long.
Also, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” is predicting above average precipitation throughout February of next year.
While this winter weather outlook likely prompts many of us to contemplate ski trips, school closings and the prospects of a white Christmas, for some of our neighbors it will begin the life and death struggle of trying to stay alive out in the elements.
Nov. 16-24 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, nationally. This eight day acknowledgement of those in our country who lack the basic necessities of life is held the week before Thanksgiving and the “official start” of the holiday shopping season.
I can think of no more of an appropriate time for us as a community and nation to reflect on our neighbors who are in need. Indeed, I feel incredibly blessed by the gifts that God has provided to my family and me. I will spend the week with my siblings and their families in the warmth of my home feasting on a bountiful meal. I will lift up God’s name for His grace upon my family.
As you also prepare for next week’s period of thankfulness, please consider assisting those who will be struggling to find warm shelter and a hot meal. The staff, volunteers and board members of Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, known as WARM, will be working to continue serving our homeless mothers and their children at the Ruth Anderson House and putting the final preparations on the opening of the Cold Weather Shelter that local church congregations will be hosting through March.
During this week, please contemplate how you can also help our hungry and homeless neighbors. Much information is available at warmwaynesboro.org on how generosity of time or resources can be shared. Of course, being a partner in prayer for our homeless neighbors and strength for WARM’s ministry is needed always.
Proverbs 19:17 says, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”
I pray your hearts open this week and God guides you to give your neighbors who are in need. May you be blessed with a safe and joyful Thanksgiving.
Brian Edwards
Chairperson, Board of Directors of WARM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.