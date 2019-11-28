Visiting the in-laws here in Waynesboro I read Mark Herberger's opinion letter regarding Mark Wingfield.
I give thanks for Mark Wingfield and for the News Virgininian printing Mark Wingfield's articles. I often read them when visiting and read them online. Mark Wingfield's articles honor God and speak truth. I wholly believe in the word of God and the Word of God. Give thanks to the Lord. I am thankful that I have a mind that has been redeemed by God and not a mind that is ruled by the powers of this age. I am thankful that every good and perfect gift is from above.
News Virginian, I am thankful you print Mark Wingfield's articles and you printed Mark Herberger's opinion letter. Keep printing. Happy Thanksgiving.
Shannon Allen
Roxboro, N.C.
