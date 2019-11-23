The Waynesboro personal property bill was a shock to me and many others. I don't recall any notice or article in the newspaper that the tax rate was being raised 75 cents per hundred — an extra $98.14 for me.

The raise on real estate tax was well known, but when and why was the steep increase on personal property tax decided? My opinion is that the personal property tax should now be split into two payments as the real estate tax is.

Young families and we senior citizens on fixed incomes need to plan for these increased amounts of money.

May our great country be blessed and each law-abiding citizen in it.

Jane Probst Deaton

Waynesboro

