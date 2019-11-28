Help me understand. “Agnostic” means “not knowing” and “atheist” means “without God.”
Why, then, do some people get so angry and bent out of shape when encountering a discussion about God? It seems to me that God would pose no threat to either agnostics or atheists because He cannot be known or is not real — using their own logic. So why such vehemence and vitriol?
It must be something else that sparks such explosive anger.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
