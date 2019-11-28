Help me understand. “Agnostic” means “not knowing” and “atheist” means “without God.”

Why, then, do some people get so angry and bent out of shape when encountering a discussion about God? It seems to me that God would pose no threat to either agnostics or atheists because He cannot be known or is not real — using their own logic. So why such vehemence and vitriol?

It must be something else that sparks such explosive anger.

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.