Wingfield: Choose peace, not debate in the new year

I was reading through some Proverbs this morning and came across this one: “Whoever meddles in a quarrel not his own is like one who takes a passing dog by the ears” (Proverbs 26:17). What a funny thought, that as we walked down the sidewalk, a dog would pass by us, minding his own business, and that we would reach out, put our hands on the sides of his face and pull swiftly on his ears. I doubt the author had a yipping Chihuahua or Pekinese dog in mind when he wrote this — he was likely thinking of a strong, powerful, undomesticated canine that would stay to itself when ignored, but would strike out with savagery and viciousness against the person who would initiate a confrontation. How foolish a person would have to be to start that battle! Perhaps that person enjoys getting bitten. Maybe he naively, or even arrogantly, sees himself able to tame this wild dog. Maybe he acts impulsively — he saw the dog’s ears, wanted to grab them and did so, without considering the consequence. Regardless of the reason, anyone can see the foolishness of such an act and knows that such a person would almost certainly get bitten, maybe seriously, possibly resulting in death.
In this proverb, the writer compares the man foolish enough to commit such an act to the person who can’t help but insert himself into someone else’s business, specifically into a quarrel between two or more parties. “Can’t help” is perhaps too generous here — it is more accurate to say the person who “chooses to” insert himself into someone else’s business. We are talking about the person who decides he should step in between two family members who are feuding. He doesn’t have reconciliation in mind, of course; he simply thinks the two fighting members need to know how he feels about it, essentially adding fuel to the fire. We are talking about the person who has to respond to every Facebook post he disagrees with, unable to let folks debate amongst themselves without being blessed to hear his opinion on the matter. We are talking about the person who simply insists that everyone know how smart he is or how much better he is or how sharp his observations are. Inside of letting a quarrel or disagreement in which he has no stakes pass him by, he reaches in and grabs whoever’s ears are most readily available, giving them a strong tug so that he can’t be ignored.
The person who insists on getting himself involved in other’s affairs does so ignoring that important passage of Scripture that tells us, “so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (Romans 12:18), or another passage that tells us to “lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:2-4). That person helps no one, but instead stirs things up, enjoying the escalation of an already unfortunate situation. I’m talking specifically to Christians, of course, those who claim to live by what God says to us through the Bible.
Jesus said: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9). The peacemaker is wise enough to know that getting involved with some quarrels would only exasperate things while getting involved in others could be of help — and he knows the difference between the two. He also has enough self-control to stay out of someone else’s business, even when he’d rather jump in the middle. He is controlled not by the desires of his flesh, but by the leading of the Holy Spirit.
I’m not a huge New Year’s resolutions guy, but I will challenge those of you who set resolutions with this one: resolve this year to stay out of family affairs and social media debates when your presence in such would only make matters worse. Choose to walk away, if getting involved would not be helpful. Stop looking for opportunities to argue with people with whom you disagree. Be a peacemaker.
Perhaps this is an odd topic for me to write about, right after Christmas and just before New Year’s, but my hope is that some of those reading will be helped by these words that come right from Scripture. Happy New Year!
