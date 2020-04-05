First let me say how much I miss all of your hugs and smiles!
My days are a little less bright without you all but I am holding on to the day we are all together again. Take this time to explore new things. There is so much more to a good education than school work. Get lost in a book, create your masterpiece, go on an adventure in your imagination, keep a journal, trust me you will want to remember this time. Email me a letter and I promise to email you one back.
Hugs and love to each and everyone of you. I can’t wait to see you!!
Mrs. Fretwell
