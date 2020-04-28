To my students,
I first want to say I am proud of you. This year you have worked so hard in our classroom and watching you grow is the best experience as your teacher. Next, I want you to know how much I miss you. I look back on all the creations, adventures, experiments, growth, play, and fun we had in our classroom. But the school year is not over yet! We have more days left together to experience all the things we can... even if it is not in person! You are amazing. You are smart. You are so creative. You mean the world to me and I am so proud of you each and every day!
