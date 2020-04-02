I'm glad I am your teacher
I have come to love you so
I can not believe the year has ended so abruptly
I hated to see it go this way!
Remember all the fun we had
In all the things we did
But most of all remember
You are all my specials kids!
I have missed seeing your smiling faces each morning coming into my class and watching you grow as learners. Stay safe and healthy!
Mrs. Mitchell
