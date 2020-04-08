I’m so sorry our year ended the way that it did and we didn’t get to finish the year together or say goodbye! Please know that I am so proud of what you accomplished this year in math! You all worked so hard and made so much progress! I know you will do great in 5th grade!
I hope you are able to make the most out of this situation and spend some quality time with your family! I will miss seeing your smiling faces everyday! Take care and stay healthy!
Love,
Mrs. Rathburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.